UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Iraqi Soldier Killed, 4 Injured In IS Attack Near Saudi Border - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

One Iraqi Soldier Killed, 4 Injured in IS Attack Near Saudi Border - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) An attack conducted by Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) against Iraqi troops near the border with Saudi Arabia has left one serviceman killed and four others injured, media in Iraq reported on Tuesday.

According to the Shafaq broadcaster, citing a source in the Iraqi security services, terrorists attacked the border area located in the western province of Al Anbar.

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces said they averted an infiltration of IS terrorists into Al Anbar from neighboring Syria.

According to the statement, terrorists tried to storm through the border security on a vehicle, but were shelled and pushed to turn back.

Iraq declared victory over the IS in the end of 2017, albeit the Iraqi army, assisted by paramilitary troops and the international coalition, continue raiding dormant terrorist cells scattered around the country.

The latest large-scale operation of kind, dubbed Al Jazeera Lions, was conducted in May in the Syria-facing Iraqi provinces of Al Anbar, Nineveh and Saladin.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Storm Army Syria Russia Iraq Vehicle Saudi Arabia May Border 2017 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.