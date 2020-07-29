One Iraqi Soldier Killed, 4 Injured in IS Attack Near Saudi Border - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) An attack conducted by Islamic State terrorists (IS, banned in Russia) against Iraqi troops near the border with Saudi Arabia has left one serviceman killed and four others injured, media in Iraq reported on Tuesday.

According to the Shafaq broadcaster, citing a source in the Iraqi security services, terrorists attacked the border area located in the western province of Al Anbar.

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces said they averted an infiltration of IS terrorists into Al Anbar from neighboring Syria.

According to the statement, terrorists tried to storm through the border security on a vehicle, but were shelled and pushed to turn back.

Iraq declared victory over the IS in the end of 2017, albeit the Iraqi army, assisted by paramilitary troops and the international coalition, continue raiding dormant terrorist cells scattered around the country.

The latest large-scale operation of kind, dubbed Al Jazeera Lions, was conducted in May in the Syria-facing Iraqi provinces of Al Anbar, Nineveh and Saladin.