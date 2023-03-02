UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 1 Injured As Ukrainian Sabotage Group Shells Russia's Bryansk Region- Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

One Killed, 1 Injured as Ukrainian sabotage group Shells Russia's Bryansk Region- Governor

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) One person was killed and a child was injured after a Ukrainian sabotage group shelled a moving car in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.

"Today, a sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district ... Saboteurs fired at a moving car. As a result of the shelling, one resident was killed, a ten-year-old child was injured," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

The Russian armed forces are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group, the official added.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Ukraine Russia Car Bryansk All From

Recent Stories

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/ ..

ECC approves procurement price of wheat at Rs3900/40kg

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s success against polio disease commend ..

Pakistan’s success against polio disease commendable: Rotary Int'l

18 minutes ago
 UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

28 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

43 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.