BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) One person was killed and a child was injured after a Ukrainian sabotage group shelled a moving car in the Klimovsky district of Russia's Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.

"Today, a sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of the Klimovsky district ... Saboteurs fired at a moving car. As a result of the shelling, one resident was killed, a ten-year-old child was injured," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

The Russian armed forces are taking all the necessary measures to eliminate the sabotage group, the official added.