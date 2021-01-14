One Killed, 1 Injured in Blast at Explosives Plant in Southern Poland - Fire Department

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) One person has been killed and another injured in a blast on the territory of Poland's Nitroerg explosives plant in the southern city of Bierun, the spokeswoman of the local fire department, Aneta Golebiowska, said on Thursday.

"According to the information that we possess at the moment, one person has been killed, while another one sustained injuries," Golebiowska said, adding that the explosion occurred before noon.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene to mitigate the consequences of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Nitroerg explosives plant, the subsidiary of state-run KGHM copper and silver manufacturer, is Poland's largest producer of nitrate explosives, dynamite and initiation systems. The company also provides drilling and blasting services to mining companies.