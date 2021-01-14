UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 1 Injured In Blast At Explosives Plant In Southern Poland - Fire Department

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

One Killed, 1 Injured in Blast at Explosives Plant in Southern Poland - Fire Department

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) One person has been killed and another injured in a blast on the territory of Poland's Nitroerg explosives plant in the southern city of Bierun, the spokeswoman of the local fire department, Aneta Golebiowska, said on Thursday.

"According to the information that we possess at the moment, one person has been killed, while another one sustained injuries," Golebiowska said, adding that the explosion occurred before noon.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene to mitigate the consequences of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Nitroerg explosives plant, the subsidiary of state-run KGHM copper and silver manufacturer, is Poland's largest producer of nitrate explosives, dynamite and initiation systems. The company also provides drilling and blasting services to mining companies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Poland Silver

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

36 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

36 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

51 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.