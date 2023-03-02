UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 1 Injured In Shelling Of Russian Border Village In Kursk Region - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

One Killed, 1 Injured in Shelling of Russian Border Village in Kursk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) One man was killed and another one was injured as a result of a shelling in the border village of Tetkino in Russia's Kursk region, Governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday.

"As a result of a shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of the village of Tetkino, two men were injured.

One of them, unfortunately, died before the ambulance arrived. I offer my deepest condolences to family and friends. The second was hospitalized with moderate injuries," Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

At least five shells hit the border village, the official said, adding that three houses were damaged and electricity supply was disrupted.

