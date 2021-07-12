One Killed, 10 Missing in Hotel Building Collapse in East China - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Part of a hotel building collapsed on Monday in the city of Suzhou in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, killing one person and leaving 10 others missing, CCTV state broadcaster reported.

The Siji Kaiyuan hotel collapsed on Monday afternoon local time.

As of 18:40 (10:40 GMT), eight people were reportedly removed from the rubble, one of them dead, the condition of another four people is stable, three are receiving medical assistance.

The causes of the incident are yet unknown. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing. No official data on how many people were in the hotel at the time of the collapse has been released.