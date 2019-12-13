UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 11 Injured In Explosion At German Housing Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

One killed, 11 injured in explosion at German housing block

One person was killed and at least 11 were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, authorities confirmed on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and at least 11 were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The mayor of Blankenburg Heiko Breithaupt told reporters at a press conference that 11 people had been injured, despite earlier police estimates putting the figure at around 25.

One of those was seriously hurt, while nine had escaped with light injuries and another had sustained heavier injuries, Breithaupt said.

Related Topics

Injured Police German

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

36 minutes ago

Bad weather limits day 3 of Pak, Sri Lanka Test to ..

1 minute ago

Over 11 mln passenger handled by Iresh airports in ..

2 minutes ago

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago

UN Calls Indian Bill Granting Expedited Citizenshi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.