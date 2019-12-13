One Killed, 11 Injured In Explosion At German Housing Block
One person was killed and at least 11 were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, authorities confirmed on Friday
The mayor of Blankenburg Heiko Breithaupt told reporters at a press conference that 11 people had been injured, despite earlier police estimates putting the figure at around 25.
One of those was seriously hurt, while nine had escaped with light injuries and another had sustained heavier injuries, Breithaupt said.