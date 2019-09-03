UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 11 Injured In Motorcycle Explosion North Of Syria's Aleppo - Local Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:50 PM

One person was killed and 11 were injured in a motorcycle explosion in the city of Azaz north of Syria's Allepo, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) One person was killed and 11 were injured in a motorcycle explosion in the city of Azaz north of Syria's Allepo, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One person was killed, 11 were wounded four of them were injured seriously in a motorcycle explosion," the source in Azaz said.

In early August, several children and adults were killed in a car bomb explosion in Syria's northeastern village of Qahtaniyah.

Your Thoughts and Comments

