One person was killed and 11 were injured in a motorcycle explosion in the city of Azaz north of Syria's Allepo, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) One person was killed and 11 were injured in a motorcycle explosion in the city of Azaz north of Syria's Allepo, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"One person was killed, 11 were wounded four of them were injured seriously in a motorcycle explosion," the source in Azaz said.

In early August, several children and adults were killed in a car bomb explosion in Syria's northeastern village of Qahtaniyah.