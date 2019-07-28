UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 11 Injured In NYC Brooklyn Shooting - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

One Killed, 11 Injured in NYC Brooklyn Shooting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Shooting at the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, left a 38-year-old man killed and 11 others injured, local media reported on Sunday.

The shooter opened gunfire in the residential Brownsville district of Brooklyn, NYC, during an annual block party  around 11 p.

m. local time (3 a.m. GMT), the New York Post newspaper said. The perpetrator fled the scene, the newspaper added, citing law enforcement sources.

By midnight, detectives found one abandoned firearm and were combing the ground for more evidence, the report added.

