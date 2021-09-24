One Killed, 12 Injured in Supermarket Shooting in US State of Tennessee - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) One person was killed and another dozen were wounded in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday, Police Chief Dale Lane said during a news conference cited by local media.

Lane said that there was only one shooter involved in the incident, and that they took their own life prior to apprehension by law enforcement, according to CBS News.