One Killed, 13 Injured As Blast Rocks Western Kabul - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:50 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) A blast rocked western Kabul on Saturday evening, killing one individual and injuring 13 others, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik.
A Kabul police source, meanwhile, told Sputnik that it was a suicide attack.
According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place at around 5 p.m. (12:30 GMT) in the Pul-e-Khoshk area.