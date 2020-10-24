UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 13 Injured As Blast Rocks Western Kabul - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

One Killed, 13 Injured as Blast Rocks Western Kabul - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) A blast rocked western Kabul on Saturday evening, killing one individual and injuring 13 others, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik.

A Kabul police source, meanwhile, told Sputnik that it was a suicide attack.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place at around 5 p.m. (12:30 GMT) in the Pul-e-Khoshk area.

