One Killed, 13 Injured in Fire at Power Plant Near Moscow - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) One person died and another 13 were injured in a fire at Thermal Power Plant 27 in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow, the regional main directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Preliminarily, 14 people were injured, assistance was rendered to 12 of them... on the site, one person was taken by helicopter to the burn care facility of hospital No. 2 of Podolsk, one person died," the directorate said.

A local emergency service spokesman told Sputnik that the person who died was the power plant's female security guard who failed to get out of the fire.