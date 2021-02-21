UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 14 Injured In Blast In Afghanistan's Helmand Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 02:50 PM

One Killed, 14 Injured in Blast in Afghanistan's Helmand Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of an explosion that hit a car in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing local officials.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place in the provincial capital of Lashkargah on Sunday morning.

There were civilians among those injured in the blast, TOLOnews added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

