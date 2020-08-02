One Killed, 16 Injured After Blast, Gunfire Near Jail In Afghanistan's East - Authorities
Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:40 PM
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) At least one person has been killed and 16 others have sustained injuries after a bomb blast and gunfire near a prison in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial spokesman, told Sputnik.
Earlier, a security source told Sputnik that a car bomb went off near the Nangarhar provincial prison.
Then, gunmen entered a nearby building and opened fire on security forces, the source added.
The Taliban said in a statement it had no role in the incident.