One Killed, 16 Injured After Blast, Gunfire Near Jail In Afghanistan's East - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) At least one person has been killed and 16 others have sustained injuries after a bomb blast and gunfire near a prison in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial spokesman, told Sputnik.

Earlier, a security source told Sputnik that a car bomb went off near the Nangarhar provincial prison.

Then, gunmen entered a nearby building and opened fire on security forces, the source added.

The Taliban said in a statement it had no role in the incident.

