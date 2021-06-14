One Killed, 16 Injured as Van Crashes Into Truck in Western Romania - Emergency Services

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) A passenger van has crashed into a truck near the town of Nadlac in western Romania, leaving one person dead and another 16 injured, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the Arad county said on Monday.

"This morning, at 3:40 a.m.

[00:40 GMT], on the A1 highway in the direction of Nadlac, there was an accident, involving a minibus carrying passengers and a truck. At the scene of the accident, 17 victims were found, of whom one died, three are in serious condition, and the rest received various injuries that are not life-threatening," the agency wrote on Facebook.

The van was moving towards the border with Hungary when it crashed into a parked truck at night, rescue teams said, adding that all those injured were taken to a hospital by 6:00 a.m.