One Killed, 16 Injured In Cargo Vessel Fire Off Dutch Coast - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 07:06 PM

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A fire that broke out on a cargo vessel about 30 km (18.6 miles) north of the island of Ameland in the Netherlands killed one person and injured 16 others, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

The Dutch Coast Guard said it received notification of a fire on board the Fremantle Highway, a vessel with 23 crew members, around midnight (22:00 GMT on Tuesday), the NOS broadcaster said. At the time, the ship was 27 km north of the Dutch island of Ameland, the report said.

The vessel was reportedly transporting almost 3,000 cars and was traveling from Germany to Egypt. The fire presumably started in one of the 25 electric cars on board, a coast guard spokesperson was cited by NOS as saying.

Those injured in the fire were taken to the nearest hospitals, while the passengers remaining on board were evacuated from the ship by helicopter, the news outlet reported. The fire has not yet been extinguished and currently continues in the bow of the ship, the report added.

