One Killed, 16 Injured In Fire On Tanker In Turkish Port - Petrochemical Company

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:17 PM

One Killed, 16 Injured in Fire on Tanker in Turkish Port - Petrochemical Company

At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured in a fire on board the Italian flagged tanker Synzania in the Turkish port of Aliaga, western Izmir province, Petkim petrochemical company said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured in a fire on board the Italian flagged tanker Synzania in the Turkish port of Aliaga, western Izmir province, Petkim petrochemical company said on Tuesday.

"At Petkim terminal at around 11:20 p.m. (20:20 GMT), a fire broke out due to an unspecified reason while the Italian flagged Synzania vessel was being filled with liquid hydrocarbons. The fire was quickly extinguished. As many as 16 people were injured, one died in a hospital," the statement said.

