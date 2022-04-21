A fire broke out in a scientific research institute in the city of Tver, killing one person and injuring 16 others, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) A fire broke out in a scientific research institute in the city of Tver, killing one person and injuring 16 others, the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Seventeen people were injured, one of them died," the emergency services said, adding that 35 others were evacuated.