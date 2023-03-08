One Killed, 16 Injured in Train Derailing Incident in Egypt - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) One person was killed and 16 injured as train derailed in Qalyubia province, north of the Egyptian capital of Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the Egyptian media reported about the derailment of the train in the city of Qalyub.

"According to initial data, one person died, 16 citizens were injured," the ministry's statement says.