One Killed, 17 Injured in Explosion at Religious School in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) One person has died and 17 been injured in an explosion at a religious school in Khost Province in eastern Afghanistan, a source at a provincial hospital told Sputnik on Wednesday.

All the victims were students, the source noted. They were immediately hospitalized.

Initially, a security source told Sputnik 14 people sustained injuries in the blast.

On Sunday, another explosion occurred near Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. A source in the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) told Sputnik that 12 people were killed in the explosion, while 32 were injured. Three people were arrested in connection with the attack, according to a spokesman for the interim government. The Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) took responsibility for the explosion.