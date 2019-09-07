One Killed, 2 Injured by Fire on Boat With Russian, Ukrainian Crew in Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) A fire on board a cargo boat, named Kelly, with 11 Russian and two Ukrainian crew members has left one person killed and two others injured, German media reported on Friday.

According to the dpa new agency, the fire broke out in the engine room during the ship's passage through the Elbe river in the German state of Lower Saxony as it was headed from Russia's Kaliningrad to the Netherlands' Rotterdam.

All injured individuals have been reportedly transferred to a hospital in Hamburg by helicopters, and the fire was extinguished.