UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 2 Injured By Fire On Boat With Russian, Ukrainian Crew In Germany - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

One Killed, 2 Injured by Fire on Boat With Russian, Ukrainian Crew in Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) A fire on board a cargo boat, named Kelly, with 11 Russian and two Ukrainian crew members has left one person killed and two others injured, German media reported on Friday.

According to the dpa new agency, the fire broke out in the engine room during the ship's passage through the Elbe river in the German state of Lower Saxony as it was headed from Russia's Kaliningrad to the Netherlands' Rotterdam.

All injured individuals have been reportedly transferred to a hospital in Hamburg by helicopters, and the fire was extinguished.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia German Hamburg Rotterdam Kaliningrad Netherlands Media From

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

1 hour ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

2 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

2 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

3 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.