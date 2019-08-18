(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) One Kurdish police officer was killed, while two other people sustained injuries on Sunday in car bomb blast in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, media reported.

According to the Kurdish ANHA news agency, the bomb-laden car was parked near a school. It was remotely detonated in the morning as the Kurdish Internal Security Forces (ISF), who were patrolling the area, walked by.

One ISF member was killed, while another one was injured. One more person also sustained injuries.

The IS (terrorist group outlawed in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Areas in northeastern Syria are controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces backed by the United States. Damascus has said that it sees their actions as illegal.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however counterterrorism operations still continue in a number of areas.