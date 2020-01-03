UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 2 Injured In Stabbing Attack In Paris' Villejuif Suburb Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:42 PM

The stabbing attack in the Parisian suburb of Villejuif has left one victim killed and two others injured, Laure Beccuau, the local prosecutor leading the case, said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The stabbing attack in the Parisian suburb of Villejuif has left one victim killed and two others injured, Laure Beccuau, the local prosecutor leading the case, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a man was reported to have stubbed several people in a park in Villejuif.

French media said he was gunned down by police.

"We count three victims one dead and two persons whose state is currently being evaluated at the hospitals of Val-de-Marne [southeast of Greater Paris] as well as another fatality which is the suspected perpetrator," Beccuau said during a press conference.

She added that the perpetrator was trying to attack more people.

