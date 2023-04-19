SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) One person was killed and two more were injured as a result of Ukraine's mortar shelling of the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the city administration said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the morning shelling of Nova Kakhovka on April 19 ... (Ukrainian military) killed one person and two received mine-explosive injuries," the administration said in a statement.