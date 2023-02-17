One Killed, 2 Others Injured in Explosion at Fireworks Plant in Slovenia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) An explosion at a pyrotechnic equipment plant in the Slovenian town of Vrhnika, located near the capital city of Ljubljana, left one person dead and two others seriously injured, media reported.

The incident occurred at a plant of the Slovenian fireworks manufacturer Hamex and the blast was felt throughout the city, the N1 broadcaster reported on Friday, citing local emergency services.

The police isolated the area, while local firefighters, together with their colleagues from Ljubljana, managed to bring the fire under control and are currently extinguishing it, according to the broadcaster.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victim and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, the report said.

