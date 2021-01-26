One Killed, 22 Injured in Fire Near Madrid - Emergency Service

At least one person has been killed and 22 others were injured in a blaze that occurred in the Spanish city of Alcala de Henares, the autonomous community of Madrid, the capital's emergency service said on Tuesday

The fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building early in the morning.

"The emergency medical service of Madrid has confirmed the death of a 72-year-old man. [The rescuers are] helping 21 other persons, two of them in a serious condition," the emergency service tweeted.

The service added that they had managed to put the fire out. The reasons for the accident are still unknown.