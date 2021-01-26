UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 22 Injured In Fire Near Madrid - Emergency Service

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

One Killed, 22 Injured in Fire Near Madrid - Emergency Service

At least one person has been killed and 22 others were injured in a blaze that occurred in the Spanish city of Alcala de Henares, the autonomous community of Madrid, the capital's emergency service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) At least one person has been killed and 22 others were injured in a blaze that occurred in the Spanish city of Alcala de Henares, the autonomous community of Madrid, the capital's emergency service said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building early in the morning.

"The emergency medical service of Madrid has confirmed the death of a 72-year-old man. [The rescuers are] helping 21 other persons, two of them in a serious condition," the emergency service tweeted.

The service added that they had managed to put the fire out. The reasons for the accident are still unknown.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Man Madrid

Recent Stories

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up their anti-govt  ..

18 seconds ago

38 shops, marriage halls sealed

46 seconds ago

Four accused arrested in double murder case in sar ..

47 seconds ago

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.