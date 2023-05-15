UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 24 Others Injured In Madrid Hospital Fire - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 12:30 PM

One Killed, 24 Others Injured in Madrid Hospital Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) One person has died and 24 others have been injured in a major fire in the Clinico San Carlos Hospital in Madrid, Spanish media reported on Monday.

The fire occurred in a chamber on the hospital's fifth floor at around 01:00 on Sunday (23:00 Saturday GMT), the Europa Press news agency reported, adding that the 17 patients staying in the room had been transferred to another part of the building.

The 24 injured in the fire reportedly include police officers, hospital guards and health workers. They are currently receiving medical care, although their injuries are minor, the report said.

The cause of the fire is under police investigation, Europa Press added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died San Carlos Madrid Chamber Sunday Media

Recent Stories

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers ent ..

PDM starts protest against SC as JUI-F workers enter Red Zone

30 seconds ago
 SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review fo ..

SC to take up today ECP’s plea seeking review for elections on May 14

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

55 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.