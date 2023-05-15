One Killed, 24 Others Injured in Madrid Hospital Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) One person has died and 24 others have been injured in a major fire in the Clinico San Carlos Hospital in Madrid, Spanish media reported on Monday.

The fire occurred in a chamber on the hospital's fifth floor at around 01:00 on Sunday (23:00 Saturday GMT), the Europa Press news agency reported, adding that the 17 patients staying in the room had been transferred to another part of the building.

The 24 injured in the fire reportedly include police officers, hospital guards and health workers. They are currently receiving medical care, although their injuries are minor, the report said.

The cause of the fire is under police investigation, Europa Press added.