One killed, 25 injured in explosion at German housing block

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, a police spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Several of those hurt suffered severe injuries, said the spokesman, adding that it was too early to identify the dead.

Police were also unable to say if the blast was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.

The explosion struck at around 9:00am (0800 GMT) at a five-storey building with 60 apartments, sending splinters flying up to 60 metres away.

Residents in the building have been evacuated, police said, adding that a nearby kindergarten has also been cleared.