UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 25 Injured In Explosion At German Housing Block

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:05 PM

One killed, 25 injured in explosion at German housing block

One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, a police spokesman told AFP on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured in an explosion Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, a police spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Several of those hurt suffered severe injuries, said the spokesman, adding that it was too early to identify the dead.

Police were also unable to say if the blast was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.

The explosion struck at around 9:00am (0800 GMT) at a five-storey building with 60 apartments, sending splinters flying up to 60 metres away.

Residents in the building have been evacuated, police said, adding that a nearby kindergarten has also been cleared.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police German

Recent Stories

Business moot for providing relief to private sect ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes to Settle All Differences on Road Map ..

28 seconds ago

One killed in roof collapse incident in Sialkot

31 seconds ago

City receives light rain in Sialkot

33 seconds ago

British PM Johnson arrives at Palace after vote wi ..

35 seconds ago

Standard Bank launches UnionPay card to provide co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.