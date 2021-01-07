One Killed, 3 Injured As Ice Collapses At Waterfall In Russia's Kamchatka - Authorities
Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 10:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Ice collapsed at a waterfall in Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula, leaving one person killed, three injured and possibly more trapped under the rubble, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.
"One person died and three others sustained injuries as a result of ice collapse at a waterfall in Kamchatka. Unregistered tourists could be under the rubble," the spokesperson said.