One Killed, 3 Injured As Ice Collapses At Waterfall In Russia's Kamchatka - Authorities

One Killed, 3 Injured as Ice Collapses at Waterfall in Russia's Kamchatka - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Ice collapsed at a waterfall in Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula, leaving one person killed, three injured and possibly more trapped under the rubble, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One person died and three others sustained injuries as a result of ice collapse at a waterfall in Kamchatka. Unregistered tourists could be under the rubble," the spokesperson said.

