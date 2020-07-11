One Killed, 3 Injured In Attack On Ex-Police Chief's House In Southern Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 02:29 PM
One person has been killed and other three injured in an attack on the house of an ex-Afghan Local Police (ALP) commander in Kandahar's Panjwai district, authorities said Saturday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) One person has been killed and other three injured in an attack on the house of an ex-Afghan Local Police (ALP) commander in Kandahar's Panjwai district, authorities said Saturday.
"The former local police commander, was not at home at the time of the attack, but his father was killed and three others were injured in the attack," Panjwai district chief Fazal Mohammad Ishaq said.
The attackers were disguised as civilians riding a Zaranj motorcycle, the official said.