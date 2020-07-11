One person has been killed and other three injured in an attack on the house of an ex-Afghan Local Police (ALP) commander in Kandahar's Panjwai district, authorities said Saturday

"The former local police commander, was not at home at the time of the attack, but his father was killed and three others were injured in the attack," Panjwai district chief Fazal Mohammad Ishaq said.

The attackers were disguised as civilians riding a Zaranj motorcycle, the official said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.