UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 3 Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:05 PM

One Killed, 3 Injured in Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province - Authorities

One man was killed and three were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) One man was killed and three were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Tuesday.

"The blast took place in front of the Ziba Hotel in Jalalabad city, where a university lecturer was killed and three other lecturers were injured," he said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombings but both the Taliban and a Central Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) are active in large parts of Nangarhar province that shares long border with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Bomb Blast Governor Russia Hotel Jalalabad Man Border Asia

Recent Stories

Russia's Return to G7 Crucial for Effectively Tack ..

29 seconds ago

In-store e-cigarette ads double likelihood of teen ..

31 seconds ago

At Least 3 Dead After Boat Capsizes Off Cameroon C ..

34 seconds ago

Macron's art of the deal on display at G7

36 seconds ago

Nishtar Hospital gets six, Children Complex three ..

4 minutes ago

Yemeni Houthis Advance on Gov't Positions in Sa'da ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.