One Killed, 3 Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province - Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:05 PM
One man was killed and three were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Tuesday
"The blast took place in front of the Ziba Hotel in Jalalabad city, where a university lecturer was killed and three other lecturers were injured," he said.
No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombings but both the Taliban and a Central Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) are active in large parts of Nangarhar province that shares long border with Pakistan.