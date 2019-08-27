(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) One man was killed and three were injured in a bomb blast in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan 's province of Nangarhar, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor , said on Tuesday.

"The blast took place in front of the Ziba Hotel in Jalalabad city, where a university lecturer was killed and three other lecturers were injured," he said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombings but both the Taliban and a Central Asian branch of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) are active in large parts of Nangarhar province that shares long border with Pakistan.