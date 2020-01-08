UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 3 Injured In Ottawa Shooting - Paramedics

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:13 PM

One Killed, 3 Injured in Ottawa Shooting - Paramedics

At least one person was killed and three others severely wounded on Wednesday in an ongoing shooting incident in the Canadian city of Ottawa, the local paramedic service said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) At least one person was killed and three others severely wounded on Wednesday in an ongoing shooting incident in the Canadian city of Ottawa, the local paramedic service said.

"One person pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics," paramedics said via Twitter.

"Three patients were transported to Trauma Centre in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds."

The Ottawa police department said its operation on Gilmour Street, in the city's downtown, was still ongoing.

