UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 30 Injured As Train Derailed In Netherlands - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 10:30 AM

One Killed, 30 Injured as Train Derailed in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) One person was killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in the Netherlands, media reported on Tuesday, citing Dutch emergency services.

A passenger train with about 50 people derailed early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track near the village of Voorschoten near The Hague, Reuters said.

The cause is yet to be established.

Related Topics

Injured The Hague Netherlands Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.