One Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident In Russia's Perm - Authorities
One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday
"As of 20.20 [local time, 15.
20 GMT], 32 injured were hospitalized, including 10 children (nine in moderate condition, one child in serious condition) and 22 adults (five of them in serious condition)," the ministry said in a statement.
The region's authorities earlier reported that one woman had been killed in the accident.
The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.