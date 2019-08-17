UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident In Russia's Perm - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:30 PM

One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) One woman was killed and a total of 32 people were injured as a bus carrying 59 passengers crashed into a store in the Russian city of Perm, the region's health ministry said on Saturday.

"As of 20.20 [local time, 15.

20 GMT], 32 injured were hospitalized, including 10 children (nine in moderate condition, one child in serious condition) and 22 adults (five of them in serious condition)," the ministry said in a statement.

The region's authorities earlier reported that one woman had been killed in the accident.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

