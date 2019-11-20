(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A bomb blast in the southern Afghan city of Khost on Tuesday left one person killed and four others injured , a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The bomb was installed in a car belonging to the provincial traffic police chief, Rahimullah Alamyar, who died as a result of the explosion.

A local Public Health Department official, Gul Mohammaduddin Mangal, told Sputnik that following the blast, four injured people were taken to a private hospital in the city, including three policemen and one civilian.

While the perpetrators remain unknown, such bombings are a signature insurgency method of the Taliban.

This radical group has been seeking recognition since being overthrown by forces of a coalition of international troops almost two decades ago. Presently, the group leads brutal sabotage activities that are aimed at the government but oftentimes hit the civilian population.

The so-called intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle the confrontation between the government and the Taliban but have so far yielded little success. With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban continue terrorizing the Afghan people by abductions, bombings, rapes and similar atrocities.