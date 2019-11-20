UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 4 Injured As Blast Hits Traffic Police Car In Afghanistan's Khost City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

One Killed, 4 Injured as Blast Hits Traffic Police Car in Afghanistan's Khost City

A bomb blast in the southern Afghan city of Khost on Tuesday left one person killed and four others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) A bomb blast in the southern Afghan city of Khost on Tuesday left one person killed and four others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The bomb was installed in a car belonging to the provincial traffic police chief, Rahimullah Alamyar, who died as a result of the explosion.

A local Public Health Department official, Gul Mohammaduddin Mangal, told Sputnik that following the blast, four injured people were taken to a private hospital in the city, including three policemen and one civilian.

While the perpetrators remain unknown, such bombings are a signature insurgency method of the Taliban.

This radical group has been seeking recognition since being overthrown by forces of a coalition of international troops almost two decades ago. Presently, the group leads brutal sabotage activities that are aimed at the government but oftentimes hit the civilian population.

The so-called intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle the confrontation between the government and the Taliban but have so far yielded little success. With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban continue terrorizing the Afghan people by abductions, bombings, rapes and similar atrocities.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Car Died Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

2 minutes ago

Concerns raised on declining population of sharks ..

6 minutes ago

US Approves Possible $4.25Bln Sale of 36 Apache He ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine's Supreme Court Recognizes Saakashvili's E ..

1 minute ago

Sondland Says Was Pressured by White House Not to ..

1 minute ago

Need stressed to clarify neglected economic role o ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.