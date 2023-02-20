One Killed, 4 Injured in Parade Shooting in US City of New Orleans - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) One man has been killed and four others wounded in a parade shooting in the city of New Orleans, the US state of Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday local time (03:30 GMT on Monday), when an armed person opened fire during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, held before the Mardi Gras celebration, at Terpsichore Street. Police officers were in the vicinity when they heard the shots.

"Upon arrival at the ... location, they (the police) discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Those victims included 3 males, and 2 females. One of the victims is a juvenile. All were taken to the hospital by EMS (emergency medical services) where one male victim was later pronounced deceased," the police said in a statement.

A subject suspected of being the perpetrator was arrested "just moments after shots were fired" thanks to the quick response by NOPD and its partners, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said in the statement, adding that police officers had confiscated two weapons at the scene.

Currently, the authorities are working to establish whether the suspect had any accomplices.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that gun violence was an epidemic in the country and urged the Congress to take immediate action, adding that for the first 48 days of this year, the US had witnessed "at least 73 mass shootings."