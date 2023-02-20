UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 4 Injured In Parade Shooting In US City Of New Orleans - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 08:48 PM

One Killed, 4 Injured in Parade Shooting in US City of New Orleans - Police

One man has been killed and four others wounded in a parade shooting in the city of New Orleans, the US state of Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) One man has been killed and four others wounded in a parade shooting in the city of New Orleans, the US state of Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Monday.

The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday local time (03:30 GMT on Monday), when an armed person opened fire during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, held before the Mardi Gras celebration, at Terpsichore Street. Police officers were in the vicinity when they heard the shots.

"Upon arrival at the ... location, they (the police) discovered five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Those victims included 3 males, and 2 females. One of the victims is a juvenile. All were taken to the hospital by EMS (emergency medical services) where one male victim was later pronounced deceased," the police said in a statement.

A subject suspected of being the perpetrator was arrested "just moments after shots were fired" thanks to the quick response by NOPD and its partners, Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said in the statement, adding that police officers had confiscated two weapons at the scene.

Currently, the authorities are working to establish whether the suspect had any accomplices.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said that gun violence was an epidemic in the country and urged the Congress to take immediate action, adding that for the first 48 days of this year, the US had witnessed "at least 73 mass shootings."

Related Topics

Fire Police Man Male New Orleans Congress Sunday All From P

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

56 minutes ago
 At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After ..

At Least 114,000 People Rescued From Rubble After Earthquake in Turkey - Erdogan

56 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits CTD, appreciates its role ag ..

57 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Com ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in S ..

59 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori visits Peshawar

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.