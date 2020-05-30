UrduPoint.com
One Killed, 40 Detained During Riots In US Detroit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:07 PM

One person was killed and over 40 others were detained in the US city of Detroit during mass riots provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man had lost his life after being arrested by law enforcement officers, media reported, citing Detroit police chief, James E. Craig

According to Detroit news, a protester was killed when an unknown suspect opened fire at a crowd of people while driving his car. Police have been searching for the attacker.

According to Craig, police officers were not involved in this incident.

The public unrest erupted in the United States on Tuesday after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who lost his life on Monday after being arrested by police officers in the city of Minneapolis.

A video that spread online shows a white police officer, alleged to be Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd on his neck to the ground with his knee for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

More Stories From World

