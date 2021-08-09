UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 5 Injured As Taliban Shell Provincial Capital In Baghlan - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:40 PM

One civilian is dead and five others were wounded during Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) mortar attacks in Pol-e-Khomri, the capital of northeastern Baghlan province, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing security sources

The Taliban have reportedly been conducting mortar attacks on Pol-e-Khomri since Sunday night.

On Sunday, the radical Islamist group claimed to have taken control of Kunduz and Sar-e Pol provinces, information denied by the government. A Taliban spokesman also said that they had seized the city of Taleqan, the center of the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar.

