UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting At Party In US' Chesterfield - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

One Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Party in US' Chesterfield - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) One person died, five others were injured in a shooting at a party in Chesterfield County in the United States, NBC12 broadcaster reported, citing local police.

On Friday night, police received multiple reports of gunshots; upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered one man dead and at least five others injured, the Chesterfield County Police Department told NBC12.

One of the victims has a broken arm, the report said.

On Saturday morning, police were reportedly seen collecting evidence. At the moment, the authorities are yet to release any information on the suspects,

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Man United States Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

5 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.