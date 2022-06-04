One Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting At Party In US' Chesterfield - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) One person died, five others were injured in a shooting at a party in Chesterfield County in the United States, NBC12 broadcaster reported, citing local police.
On Friday night, police received multiple reports of gunshots; upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered one man dead and at least five others injured, the Chesterfield County Police Department told NBC12.
One of the victims has a broken arm, the report said.
On Saturday morning, police were reportedly seen collecting evidence. At the moment, the authorities are yet to release any information on the suspects,