One Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting in US State of Georgia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) One person has been killed and five have been injured after a dispute has escalated into a shooting near the Atlantic Station shopping area in the city of Atlanta, the US state of Georgia, local police spokesman Lt. Germain Dearlove said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday). Security and off-duty police officers drove a "group of juveniles" out of the Atlantic Station due to "unruly behavior and also curfew violations," according to Dearlove. The persons moved to 17th Street, where a verbal sparring took place that "escalated to gunfire.

"We have one deceased on scene, and, as for right now, we have five victims shot, at area hospitals," Dearlove told a press briefing.

According to preliminary information, all those involved in the shooting were "between 15 to 21 years old," the police spokesman added.

Homicide investigators are currently working on the scene of the incident to establish a lead and identify the parties involved, according to Dearlove. The police believe there were a total of two shooters.