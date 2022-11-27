UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 5 Injured In Shooting In US State Of Georgia - Police

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 10:50 AM

One Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting in US State of Georgia - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) One person has been killed and five have been injured after a dispute has escalated into a shooting near the Atlantic Station shopping area in the city of Atlanta, the US state of Georgia, local police spokesman Lt. Germain Dearlove said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday). Security and off-duty police officers drove a "group of juveniles" out of the Atlantic Station due to "unruly behavior and also curfew violations," according to Dearlove. The persons moved to 17th Street, where a verbal sparring took place that "escalated to gunfire.

"

"We have one deceased on scene, and, as for right now, we have five victims shot, at area hospitals," Dearlove told a press briefing.

According to preliminary information, all those involved in the shooting were "between 15 to 21 years old,"  the police spokesman added.

Homicide investigators are currently working on the scene of the incident to establish a lead and identify the parties involved, according to Dearlove. The police believe there were a total of two shooters.

Related Topics

Injured Police Lead Atlanta Georgia Sunday All P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

11 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

11 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

11 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.