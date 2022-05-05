One Killed, 5,000 Others at Risk of Asphyxiation in Sand Storm in Iraq - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) A major sandstorm that swept through Iraq on Thursday left one person dead and over 5,000 others struggling for breath, a health ministry spokesperson said.

"One death has been recorded in Baghdad as of now and more than 5,000 have suffered from asphyxiation as a result of a sandstorm," Seif Badr said in a statement.

The sandstorm blanketed central, western and southern provinces in the morning. Iraqis were told to seek medical help in case of respiratory problems.

More than 1,500 people were rushed to hospitals in Baghdad in March after a sandstorm hit the capital.