DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) One person was killed and 53 were injured throughout Syria on New Year's Eve due to indiscriminate celebratory shooting and firecrackers, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in Damascus, local residents celebrated the start of 2020 by shooting in the air with tracer bullets that left red marks in the sky.

Last year, two people died as a result of stray bullets, and at least 85 were injured.

In Damascus, shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old man was fatally hit with a stray bullet to his head, a source in the police told Syria tv. Also in the capital, 10 people were hospitalized with various injuries caused by bullets and firecrackers.

Thirty-two people, including children, were injured in Latakia. Four citizens were injured in the city of Hama, two in Aleppo, three in Tartus and two in Homs.