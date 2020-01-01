UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 53 Injured By Firecrackers, Celebratory Gunfire Across Syria On New Year's Eve

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 11:13 PM

One Killed, 53 Injured by Firecrackers, Celebratory Gunfire Across Syria on New Year's Eve

One person was killed and 53 were injured throughout Syria on New Year's Eve due to indiscriminate celebratory shooting and firecrackers, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) One person was killed and 53 were injured throughout Syria on New Year's Eve due to indiscriminate celebratory shooting and firecrackers, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in Damascus, local residents celebrated the start of 2020 by shooting in the air with tracer bullets that left red marks in the sky.

Last year, two people died as a result of stray bullets, and at least 85 were injured.

In Damascus, shortly after midnight, a 17-year-old man was fatally hit with a stray bullet to his head, a source in the police told Syria tv. Also in the capital, 10 people were hospitalized with various injuries caused by bullets and firecrackers.

Thirty-two people, including children, were injured in Latakia. Four citizens were injured in the city of Hama, two in Aleppo, three in Tartus and two in Homs.

Related Topics

Injured Police Syria Damascus Died Man Tartus Aleppo 2020 TV

Recent Stories

Brighton spoil Chelsea's New Year party as Villa s ..

3 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe into facts of building c ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt bound to deliver masses, control inflati ..

3 minutes ago

Tunisian Prime Minister-Designate Submits Cabinet ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to resolve issue of gas shortage: Omar Ayub

13 minutes ago

Vaccine for memory loss comes closer to reality

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.