One Killed, 6 Injured In Gas Blast At Residential Building In Moscow Region - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:54 PM

One Killed, 6 Injured in Gas Blast at Residential Building in Moscow Region - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) One person has been confirmed killed and six others injured as a result of a gas explosion in a five-story apartment house in the eastern Orekhovo-Zuyevo city of the Moscow Region, Sputnik has learned from the Russian Emergency Ministry.

The blast occurred earlier in the day when a gas water heater exploded in one of the apartments on the third floor of the building, making a section of apartments collapse between the third and fifth floors.

"The updated information states seven casualties, among them one fatality," the ministry said.

At least three of those injured are in intensive care at the moment, according to a local Orekhovo-Zuyevo hospital speaking to Sputnik.

The blast has destroyed five apartments completely and 10 others partially, the ministry's local branch told Sputnik. Residents - who count more than 200 - have been temporarily lodged in the nearby school while the response center coordinates the list of Names, according to the branch's spokesman.

"According to the preliminary data, there are no people under the building's rubble in Orekhovo-Zuyevo," Fedor Polshin told Sputnik.

An investigation of the incident is currently underway.

