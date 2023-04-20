One Killed, 6 Injured in Knife Attack in Eastern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) One person was killed and six others were injured in a knife attack outside a university in the city of Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong Province on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.

The person who stabbed people near the Shandong University of Science and Technology has already been detained, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing the city police.

No further information on the perpetrator's identity or circumstances of the attack was provided.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the report said.