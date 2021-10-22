UrduPoint.com

One Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks In Japan's Waters - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:10 PM

One Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) One crew member of the South Korean fishing boat that capsized earlier this week in the Sea of Japan was found dead and two others were rescued, media reported on Friday.

Six other fishermen are presumed missing, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing rescue teams.

On Wednesday, a 72-tonne fishing boat with nine people on board overturned in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. The accident was blamed on bad weather.

Both countries launched search and rescue operations. Japan wrapped up searches on Friday, while South Korean teams continue to look for survivors.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Weather Japan North Korea Media

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

10 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

8 minutes ago
 Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's ..

Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's leadership: Farrukh Habib

8 minutes ago
 ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

8 minutes ago
 Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to disman ..

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

8 minutes ago
 Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations W ..

Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations With Israel

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.