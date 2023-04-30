MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) One person has been killed and at least seven others were injured in what appears to be a stabbing attack in the town of Bodmin in the UK county of Cornwall, the Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Law enforcers were called at 03:15 a.m.

local time (02:30 GMT) on Sunday to a report of a serious altercation, the police said, adding that it was further reported that "someone was in possession of a knife." Media say that the incident occurred outside a nightclub.

"A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene ... At least seven other men and women have been injured and taken to hospital to receive treatment," the police report read.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. The investigation is underway, the police said.