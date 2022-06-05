One Killed, 8 Injured in Mall Shooting in US City of Phoenix - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) One person was killed and at least eight others were injured in a shooting that took place in a shopping center in the US city of Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night, media reported.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the CBS news broadcaster reported, citing Phoenix police. The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been established. Police reportedly believe that the shooting was caused by a dispute between young people spending time in the strip mall. The victims were aged between 17 and 24 years.

Law enforcement officers cordoned off the area of the incident. The police are conducting a large-scale investigation, the broadcaster reported. To date, no one has been detained in connection with the case.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden during a national address urged lawmakers to take immediate actionS to pass new gun control laws that might help curb the trend of mass shootings in the country. Biden's comments came a day after a mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a school massacre in Texas on May 24, and a mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14.