One Killed, 9 Injured In Fire At Residential Building In South Korea's East - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:36 PM

One Killed, 9 Injured in Fire at Residential Building in South Korea's East - Reports

A fire broke out at an apartment building in South Korea's eastern province of Gangwon, leaving one person killed and nine others injured, media reported on Monday, citing fire authorities

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the blaze erupted at around 10:29 a.m. local time (01:29 GMT) on the first floor of a four-story residential building in the county of Hoengseong, east of the capital of Seoul.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the blaze erupted at around 10:29 a.m. local time (01:29 GMT) on the first floor of a four-story residential building in the county of Hoengseong, east of the capital of Seoul.

Firefighters managed to extinguish it in about an hour.

The dead is a 74-year-old woman, who was found on the first floor after firefighters rescued 10 residents from the building, the news agency reported.

Among those injured, one � a 66-year-old woman � is reportedly in critical condition.

The police believe that the fire was caused by a gas explosion on the first floor. A detailed investigation is set to be conducted to establish the exact cause.

