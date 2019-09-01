PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) One individual was killed and nine others sustained injuries in a knife attack near the French city of Lyon on Saturday, the Europe 1 radio station reported.

The incident took place at a subway station in the commune of Villeurbanne at about 5:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

One of the perpetrators has been arrested, while the second one is on the run.

The motives behind the attack remain unknown.