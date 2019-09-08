One Killed, About 30 Injured Following Earthquake in Southwestern China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) One person was killed and 29 more injured as a result of the earthquake, which hit the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday, the government of the city of Neijiang said.

Earlier in the day, the emergencies services said that a total of 28 people were injured.

"As of 10:00 [02:00 GMT], as a result of the earthquake one person was killed, 29 more injured with two of them in critical condition. A total of 17 buildings have been completely destroyed and 215 have minor damages," the statement read.

The earthquake struck at 06:42 local time [22:42 GMT] in the county of Weiyuan to the west of Neijiang with the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).