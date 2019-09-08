UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, About 30 Injured Following Earthquake In Southwestern China - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

One Killed, About 30 Injured Following Earthquake in Southwestern China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) One person was killed and 29 more injured as a result of the earthquake, which hit the Chinese southwestern province of Sichuan on Sunday, the government of the city of Neijiang said.

Earlier in the day, the emergencies services said that a total of 28 people were injured.

"As of 10:00 [02:00 GMT], as a result of the earthquake one person was killed, 29 more injured with two of them in critical condition. A total of 17 buildings have been completely destroyed and 215 have minor damages," the statement read.

The earthquake struck at 06:42 local time [22:42 GMT] in the county of Weiyuan to the west of Neijiang with the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake China Neijiang Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

5 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

7 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

8 hours ago

Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassado ..

8 hours ago

Ritthammer and MacIntyre neck and neck at European ..

8 hours ago

Qadir's death, a great loss for cricketing world: ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.