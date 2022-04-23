One killed after 5.6-magnitude quake hits BiH

One person has been killed after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Friday night

SARAJEVO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :One person has been killed after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Friday night.

According to the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute, the epicenter was located in the southern Stolac city in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton, and there were six aftershocks overnight.

A 27-year-old woman was killed and the walls of some residents' houses cracked and collapsed in Stolac, BiH's Federal news Agency reported.